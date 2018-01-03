John Krasinski Gushes Over Emily Blunt's Acting Talent

Married couple John Krasinski and Emily Blunt recently worked on their very first movie together, A Quiet Place in theaters this April, and John has been gushing about watching his wife work.

“The air changes in the room when she starts doing what she does,” the 38-year-old actor, who directed and stars in A Quiet Place with his wife, told Vanity Fair. “It’s so honest and so pure and so powerful. It’s like a superpower that she can just unlock and do so specifically with not many attempts. For me, I love acting, and I’m so lucky to be doing it. But she’s on another plane. This weird intersection happened while filming where I totally forgot I was her husband. I was just watching her performance and was lucky enough to be in the front row.”

If you missed it, be sure to check out Emily‘s Vanity Fair cover story, which was released this week.