Jon Bernthal On Being 'Difficult' on Set: 'It's Not About My Trailer or the Food'

Here’s what the 41-year-old The Punisher star had to share with the mag:

On what it’s like to work with him on set of The Punisher: “Ask people on set and they’ll say I’m difficult. But it’s not about my trailer or the food; it’s always about making the role make sense.”

On gun control: “I’m a gun owner. I have a gun in my house to keep my family safe. I’m trained in that gun’s use. I know how to keep it away from my kids, and I know how to use it if I need to. Should there be a way that a guy with mental issues like the asshole in Texas can’t get guns? Absolutely. We have to have a dialogue, and that’s not happening.”

On being in superhero material: “You talk about Leo, you talk about Brad, the guys I really, really respect—and they have all kind of stayed clear of the superhero stuff.”

