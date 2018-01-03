Top Stories
Justin Bieber Shows Off His Buff Body After Pilates Session With Selena Gomez!

Justin Bieber Shows Off His Buff Body After Pilates Session With Selena Gomez!

How &amp; When Will Khloe Kardashian Announce the Sex of Her Baby? She Reveals...

How & When Will Khloe Kardashian Announce the Sex of Her Baby? She Reveals...

Ellen Page Is Married to Emma Portner!

Ellen Page Is Married to Emma Portner!

Chrissy Teigen Offers Different Vantage Point on Logan Paul's Controversial Video

Chrissy Teigen Offers Different Vantage Point on Logan Paul's Controversial Video

Wed, 03 January 2018 at 4:28 pm

Jon Bernthal On Being 'Difficult' on Set: 'It's Not About My Trailer or the Food'

Jon Bernthal On Being 'Difficult' on Set: 'It's Not About My Trailer or the Food'

Jon Bernthal is looking so handsome in the Esquire Winter issue, on newsstands January 9.

Here’s what the 41-year-old The Punisher star had to share with the mag:

On what it’s like to work with him on set of The Punisher: “Ask people on set and they’ll say I’m difficult. But it’s not about my trailer or the food; it’s always about making the role make sense.”

On gun control: “I’m a gun owner. I have a gun in my house to keep my family safe. I’m trained in that gun’s use. I know how to keep it away from my kids, and I know how to use it if I need to. Should there be a way that a guy with mental issues like the asshole in Texas can’t get guns? Absolutely. We have to have a dialogue, and that’s not happening.”

On being in superhero material: “You talk about Leo, you talk about Brad, the guys I really, really respect—and they have all kind of stayed clear of the superhero stuff.”

For more from Jon, visit Esquire.com.
Just Jared on Facebook
jon bernthal esquire 01
jon bernthal esquire 02
jon bernthal esquire 03
jon bernthal esquire 04

Credit: Beau Grealy/Esquire
Posted to: Jon Bernthal, Magazine

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Demi Moore settles lawsuit in pool drowning case - TMZ
  • Maddie Ziegler is celebrating her one year anniversary with her boyfriend - Just Jared Jr
  • Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent goes public with her newly divorced boyfriend - TooFab
  • Ricky Gervais has a new standup special coming to Netflix - The Hollywood Reporter
  • The cast of Victorious reunited for New Year's Eve - Just Jared Jr