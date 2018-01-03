Top Stories
Justin Bieber Shows Off His Buff Body After Pilates Session With Selena Gomez!

Wed, 03 January 2018 at 8:46 pm

Justin Bieber is looking fine and fit!

The 23-year-old “What Do You Mean?” pop superstar was spotted grabbing a smoothie after his private workout with Selena Gomez on Wednesday (January 3) in West Hollywood, Calif.

Justin rocked an all-white outfit on his way out of the hot Pilates session, sipping on his juice after getting on his grind early in the New Year.

The rumored on-again couple spent a “low-key” New Year’s Eve together in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, and then flew home with Selena’s friends via a private jet.
