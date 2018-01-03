Kate Hudson Spent the Day in Bed to Start the New Year

Top Stories
Wed, 03 January 2018 at 4:00 am

Kate Hudson bundles up in a fluffy coat while strolling around town with a friend on Monday (January 1) in Aspen, Col.

The 38-year-old actress was in town for New Year’s Day and she spent most of the day relaxing in bed.

“2018 🚀!!! A day of rest, 20 cups of coffee and take off time. I’ll just keep this pic on my desk to remind me in a couple days when the adrenaline wears off 😳Let’s do this!” Kate wrote on Instagram. She also added a photo of herself in bed!

A post shared by Kate Hudson (@katehudson) on

  • gwen

    That was a relaxing way to spend the 1st.