Justin Bieber Shows Off His Buff Body After Pilates Session With Selena Gomez!

How & When Will Khloe Kardashian Announce the Sex of Her Baby? She Reveals...

Ellen Page Is Married to Emma Portner!

Chrissy Teigen Offers Different Vantage Point on Logan Paul's Controversial Video

Wed, 03 January 2018 at 2:49 pm

Khloe Kardashian Reveals How She'll Announce the Sex of Her Baby

Khloe Kardashian will be revealing the sex of her upcoming baby during an episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, she just confirmed.

A fan asked Khloe, “Will you be revealing the gender of your baby on #KUWTK on January 7th?,” and she responded, “We will be revealing on the show but not this week.”

Sources previously revealed that the 33-year-old reality star and Tristan Thompson, 26, are expecting a baby boy, but it hasn’t been confirmed by the couple. If you missed it, Khloe just confirmed she’s six months pregnant.

Kim Kardashian famously confirmed the sex of her first child, North West, on Keeping Up with the Kardashians back in 2013.
  • Stoni

    It’s a boy

  • lucy

    If it’s a girl, just say “future slut”.

  • Lo’s Mom

    Anything for ratings….

  • Casey C

    nah that works with a kardashian boy too