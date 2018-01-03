Lady Gaga Rings in 2018 With a Hot Bikini Photo - See the Pic!

Lady Gaga is kicking off the New Year in a super hot way!

The 31-year-old “Perfect Illusion” pop superstar shared a photo of herself posing outdoors in a white bikini on Wednesday (January 3) on Twitter to wish her followers a happy new year.

“Happy New Year. To happiness. Health. Love. And to the simplicity of beautiful unforgettable nature, life,” she captioned the photo.

Gaga will embark on the European leg of her Joanne World Tour later this month.

