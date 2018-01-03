Top Stories
Justin Bieber Shows Off His Buff Body After Pilates Session With Selena Gomez!

How &amp; When Will Khloe Kardashian Announce the Sex of Her Baby? She Reveals...

Ellen Page Is Married to Emma Portner!

Chrissy Teigen Offers Different Vantage Point on Logan Paul's Controversial Video

Wed, 03 January 2018 at 4:14 pm

Liam Payne & Rita Ora Tease 'For You' Duet - Listen Now!

Liam Payne & Rita Ora Tease 'For You' Duet - Listen Now!

Liam Payne and Rita Ora are giving fans a first listen at their new duet!

The duo took to Instagram to share a snippet of their song “For You,” off of the upcoming Fifty Shades Freed soundtrack.

Liam and Rita also included some super cute behind-the-scenes footage from their time in the studio.

“We did this #ForYou! Had so much fun in the studio with @ritaora. Our new single from the #FiftyShadesFreed soundtrack drops this Friday January 5,” Liam wrote on his account.

Check out the entire teaser below…

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Liam Payne, Music, Rita Ora

