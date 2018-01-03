Liam Payne & Rita Ora Tease 'For You' Duet - Listen Now!

Liam Payne and Rita Ora are giving fans a first listen at their new duet!

The duo took to Instagram to share a snippet of their song “For You,” off of the upcoming Fifty Shades Freed soundtrack.

Liam and Rita also included some super cute behind-the-scenes footage from their time in the studio.

“We did this #ForYou! Had so much fun in the studio with @ritaora. Our new single from the #FiftyShadesFreed soundtrack drops this Friday January 5,” Liam wrote on his account.

Check out the entire teaser below…