Top Stories
Coachella 2018 Lineup Revealed

Coachella 2018 Lineup Revealed

Carrie Underwood Photographed for First Time After Bad Fall

Carrie Underwood Photographed for First Time After Bad Fall

Chrissy Teigen Got Into a Brief Feud with a YouTube Star

Chrissy Teigen Got Into a Brief Feud with a YouTube Star

Is This a Good Idea for Kathy Griffin?

Is This a Good Idea for Kathy Griffin?

Wed, 03 January 2018 at 2:52 am

Liev Schreiber Bundles Up on Afternoon Bike Ride

Liev Schreiber Bundles Up on Afternoon Bike Ride

Liev Schreiber checks both ways before riding through an intersection on Tuesday afternoon (January 2) in New York City.

The 50-year-old actor beat the NYC cold weather while wearing a gray winter coat, gloves, and a beanie as he rode his bike while running errands.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Liev Schreiber

Late last month, Liev was reportedly spotted holding hands while on a date night with former Miss USA contestant Taylor Neisen in NYC.

Liev is currently enjoying some time off before he begins filming the sixth season of Ray Donovan later this year.
Just Jared on Facebook
liev schrieber bundles up on afternoon bike ride 01
liev schrieber bundles up on afternoon bike ride 02
liev schrieber bundles up on afternoon bike ride 03
liev schrieber bundles up on afternoon bike ride 04
liev schrieber bundles up on afternoon bike ride 05

Photos: SplashNewsOnline
Posted to: Liev Schreiber

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Demi Moore settles lawsuit in pool drowning case - TMZ
  • Maddie Ziegler is celebrating her one year anniversary with her boyfriend - Just Jared Jr
  • Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent goes public with her newly divorced boyfriend - TooFab
  • Ricky Gervais has a new standup special coming to Netflix - The Hollywood Reporter
  • The cast of Victorious reunited for New Year's Eve - Just Jared Jr