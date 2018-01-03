Michael B. Jordan Joins Tiffany Haddish at New York Film Critics Awards 2017

Michael B. Jordan flashes a smile as he hits the red carpet for the 2017 New York Film Critics Awards on Wednesday (January 3) at TAO Downtown in New York City.

The 30-year-old Black Panther actor looked handsome in a printed black suit and matching tie for the event.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Michael B. Jordan

Joining Michael at the event was Get Out star Betty Gabriel along with Girls Trip star Tiffany Haddish who looked super sexy in a navy satin dress.

FYI: Tiffany is wearing a Walter Mendez dress, Jared Lehr jewelry, and Loriblu heels. Betty‘s dress is by Pamella Roland.

10+ pictures inside of the stars arriving at the event…