Milo Ventimiglia Looks Buff on Set of 'This Is Us' with Mandy Moore

Milo Ventimiglia is all smiles as he arrives on set of This Is Us on Wednesday morning (January 3) in Burbank, Calif.

The 40-year-old actor looked super buff in a short-sleeved plaid collar-shirt and jeans as he was joined on set by co-star Mandy Moore.

This is the first time the stars have returned to set of the season two since the show went o break for winter break.

This Is Us returns on Tuesday, January 9.

