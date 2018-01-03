Top Stories
Here's Everything Khloe Kardashian Was Asked About Kylie Jenner's Pregnancy!

Justin Bieber Shows Off His Buff Body After Pilates Session With Selena Gomez!

Ellen Page Is Married to Emma Portner!

Do Paris Hilton & Cardi B Have the Same Engagement Ring?

Wed, 03 January 2018 at 11:46 pm

Milo Ventimiglia Looks Buff on Set of 'This Is Us' with Mandy Moore

Milo Ventimiglia Looks Buff on Set of 'This Is Us' with Mandy Moore

Milo Ventimiglia is all smiles as he arrives on set of This Is Us on Wednesday morning (January 3) in Burbank, Calif.

The 40-year-old actor looked super buff in a short-sleeved plaid collar-shirt and jeans as he was joined on set by co-star Mandy Moore.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Milo Ventimiglia

This is the first time the stars have returned to set of the season two since the show went o break for winter break.

This Is Us returns on Tuesday, January 9.

10+ pictures inside of Milo Ventimiglia and Mandy Moore on set…
Photos: WENN
