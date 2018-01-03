Milo Ventimiglia Looks Buff on Set of 'This Is Us' with Mandy Moore
Milo Ventimiglia is all smiles as he arrives on set of This Is Us on Wednesday morning (January 3) in Burbank, Calif.
The 40-year-old actor looked super buff in a short-sleeved plaid collar-shirt and jeans as he was joined on set by co-star Mandy Moore.
PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Milo Ventimiglia
This is the first time the stars have returned to set of the season two since the show went o break for winter break.
This Is Us returns on Tuesday, January 9.
10+ pictures inside of Milo Ventimiglia and Mandy Moore on set…