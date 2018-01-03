Paris Hilton & Chris Zylka Step Out in Aspen After Their Engagement

Paris Hilton is all smiles as she and new fiance Chris Zylka head to the slopes on Tuesday afternoon (January 2) in Aspen, Colorado.

The 36-year-old DJ and businesswoman showed off her massive engagement ring in fingerless gloves while rocking a metallic gold puffer jacket while the 32-year-old The Leftovers actor kept things cool in a camouflage ski coat.

Earlier that day, Paris and Chris announced that they got engaged over the New Year’s weekend.