Coachella 2018 Lineup Revealed

Coachella 2018 Lineup Revealed

Carrie Underwood Photographed for First Time After Bad Fall

Carrie Underwood Photographed for First Time After Bad Fall

Chrissy Teigen Got Into a Brief Feud with a YouTube Star

Chrissy Teigen Got Into a Brief Feud with a YouTube Star

Is This a Good Idea for Kathy Griffin?

Is This a Good Idea for Kathy Griffin?

Wed, 03 January 2018 at 1:42 am

Paris Hilton & Chris Zylka Step Out in Aspen After Their Engagement

Paris Hilton & Chris Zylka Step Out in Aspen After Their Engagement

Paris Hilton is all smiles as she and new fiance Chris Zylka head to the slopes on Tuesday afternoon (January 2) in Aspen, Colorado.

The 36-year-old DJ and businesswoman showed off her massive engagement ring in fingerless gloves while rocking a metallic gold puffer jacket while the 32-year-old The Leftovers actor kept things cool in a camouflage ski coat.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Paris Hilton

Earlier that day, Paris and Chris announced that they got engaged over the New Year’s weekend.
newly engaged paris hilton chris zylka step out in aspen 01
newly engaged paris hilton chris zylka step out in aspen 02
newly engaged paris hilton chris zylka step out in aspen 03
newly engaged paris hilton chris zylka step out in aspen 04
newly engaged paris hilton chris zylka step out in aspen 05

  • Hattie McDish

    It was so obviously staged. Clearly Paris bought her own ring. Who wears a 2 million dollar ring? Ridiculous ….

  • gwen

    Is Vegas taking bets on this?