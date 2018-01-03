Pregnant Chrissy Teigen & John Legend Pose in Matching Christmas Onesies with Daughter Luna!

The Legends are still celebrating Christmas!

Chrissy Teigen took to Instagram on Wednesday (January 3) to share a photo of herself, John Legend, her mom Vilailuck, and 1-year-old daughter Luna posing in front of the Christmas tree wearing matching red and white striped onesies.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Chrissy Teigen

“Christmas isn’t over,” the pregnant 32-year-old model captioned the below family photo.

Last week, Chrissy shared the menu for the Christmas meal she was making for her guests on the 25th along with hilarious gift her dad got for John!