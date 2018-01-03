Top Stories
Justin Bieber Shows Off His Buff Body After Pilates Session With Selena Gomez!

Justin Bieber Shows Off His Buff Body After Pilates Session With Selena Gomez!

How &amp; When Will Khloe Kardashian Announce the Sex of Her Baby? She Reveals...

How & When Will Khloe Kardashian Announce the Sex of Her Baby? She Reveals...

Ellen Page Is Married to Emma Portner!

Ellen Page Is Married to Emma Portner!

Chrissy Teigen Offers Different Vantage Point on Logan Paul's Controversial Video

Chrissy Teigen Offers Different Vantage Point on Logan Paul's Controversial Video

Wed, 03 January 2018 at 10:30 pm

Pregnant Chrissy Teigen & John Legend Pose in Matching Christmas Onesies with Daughter Luna!

Pregnant Chrissy Teigen & John Legend Pose in Matching Christmas Onesies with Daughter Luna!

The Legends are still celebrating Christmas!

Chrissy Teigen took to Instagram on Wednesday (January 3) to share a photo of herself, John Legend, her mom Vilailuck, and 1-year-old daughter Luna posing in front of the Christmas tree wearing matching red and white striped onesies.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Chrissy Teigen

“Christmas isn’t over,” the pregnant 32-year-old model captioned the below family photo.

Last week, Chrissy shared the menu for the Christmas meal she was making for her guests on the 25th along with hilarious gift her dad got for John!

christmas is not over

A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Instagram
Posted to: Celebrity Babies, Chrissy Teigen, John Legend, Luna Stephens, Pregnant Celebrities

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Demi Moore settles lawsuit in pool drowning case - TMZ
  • Maddie Ziegler is celebrating her one year anniversary with her boyfriend - Just Jared Jr
  • Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent goes public with her newly divorced boyfriend - TooFab
  • Ricky Gervais has a new standup special coming to Netflix - The Hollywood Reporter
  • The cast of Victorious reunited for New Year's Eve - Just Jared Jr