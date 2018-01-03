Rob Kardashian Denies That He Assaulted Blac Chyna

Rob Kardashian has filed a response to Blac Chyna‘s lawsuit against him and his family, in which she claims that he assaulted her back in April 2016.

Chyna claimed that Rob knocked her down while trying to grab a phone from her hand. Rob says this did not happen and that Chyna “did not suffer any injury or harm as a result of any conduct” by him, according to The Blast.

Chyna is also suing for defamation, but Rob says that anything he said about her, he believed to be true at the time.