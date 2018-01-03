Top Stories
Wed, 03 January 2018 at 8:00 am

Rooney Mara Keeps a Low Profile While Shopping for Fabric

Rooney Mara Keeps a Low Profile While Shopping for Fabric

Rooney Mara carries a bag of fabric while leaving International Silks & Woolen on Monday (January 1) in Studio City, Calif.

The 32-year-old two-time Oscar-nominated actress kept a low profile in a black sweater and pants. She was also seen carrying a garment bag.

Next up for Rooney is the release of her upcoming movie Mary Magdalene, which also stars her boyfriend Joaquin Phoenix. She plays the title character and he is playing Jesus. The film is set to hit theaters on March 30.

Photos: INSTARimages.com
Posted to: Rooney Mara

