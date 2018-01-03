Saoirse Ronan's 'Lady Bird' Mom Laurie Metcalf Honors Her in Palm Springs!

Saoirse Ronan shares a moment with her movie mom Laurie Metcalf on the red carpet the 2018 Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards Gala on Tuesday (January 2) in Palm Springs, Calif.

Laurie presented Saoirse with the Best Actress award at the gala. They are both nominated for Golden Globes this weekend and we can’t wait to see them on the red carpet!

Joining the ladies at the event was Laurie‘s daughter, Young Sheldon actress Zoe Perry.

FYI: Saoirse is wearing a Gucci dress and shoes with Fernando Jorge jewelry. Laurie is wearing a Christian Siriano dress, L.K. Bennett shoes, and Dean Davidson jewelry.

