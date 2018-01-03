Top Stories
Coachella 2018 Lineup Revealed

Carrie Underwood Photographed for First Time After Bad Fall

Chrissy Teigen Got Into a Brief Feud with a YouTube Star

Is This a Good Idea for Kathy Griffin?

Wed, 03 January 2018 at 12:14 am

Saoirse Ronan's 'Lady Bird' Mom Laurie Metcalf Honors Her in Palm Springs!

Saoirse Ronan's 'Lady Bird' Mom Laurie Metcalf Honors Her in Palm Springs!

Saoirse Ronan shares a moment with her movie mom Laurie Metcalf on the red carpet the 2018 Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards Gala on Tuesday (January 2) in Palm Springs, Calif.

Laurie presented Saoirse with the Best Actress award at the gala. They are both nominated for Golden Globes this weekend and we can’t wait to see them on the red carpet!

Joining the ladies at the event was Laurie‘s daughter, Young Sheldon actress Zoe Perry.

FYI: Saoirse is wearing a Gucci dress and shoes with Fernando Jorge jewelry. Laurie is wearing a Christian Siriano dress, L.K. Bennett shoes, and Dean Davidson jewelry.

25+ pictures inside of Saoirse Ronan and Laurie Metcalf at the event…

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Laurie Metcalf, Saoirse Ronan, Zoe Perry

