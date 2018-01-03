Scott Disick & Sofia Richie Coordinate Their Outfits for Date Night in LA

Scott Disick and Sofia Richie rocked similar outfits during their latest night out together!

The 34-year-old Keeping Up with the Kardashians star and the 19-year-old model were spotted holding hands while leaving Toscanova restaurant on Wednesday (January 3) in Los Angeles.

Sofia showed off her toned tummy in a black crop top, black and white zip-up jacket, and semi-sheer leggings, accessorizing with a gold necklace and black sunglasses.

Scott opted for a black hoodie with black and white track pants, and the duo both matched in white sneakers.

The couple recently returned from a romantic trip to Aspen, Colo., where they rang in the New Year together.

Also pictured inside: Sofia grabbing fro-yo with a female friend on Tuesday in Calabasas.