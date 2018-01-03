Selena Gomez Stars in Coach's Spring 2018 Campaign - See the Pics!

Selena Gomez is starring in her second campaign as the face of Coach!

The brand unveiled the campaign for their Spring 2018 collection on Wednesday (January 3), which features the “Bad Liar” pop star in a variety of poses.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Selena Gomez

The photos feature Selena resting on a window ledge with the Empire State Building seen in the background.

“Creative Director Stuart Vevers makes New York feel like a town, a real

community. It just feels like this is where the brand really lives,” says Selena.

The Coach campaign was shot by photographer Steven Meisel.