Selena Gomez Stars in Coach's Spring 2018 Campaign - See the Pics!

Wed, 03 January 2018

Selena Gomez is starring in her second campaign as the face of Coach!

The brand unveiled the campaign for their Spring 2018 collection on Wednesday (January 3), which features the “Bad Liar” pop star in a variety of poses.

The photos feature Selena resting on a window ledge with the Empire State Building seen in the background.

“Creative Director Stuart Vevers makes New York feel like a town, a real
community. It just feels like this is where the brand really lives,” says Selena.

The Coach campaign was shot by photographer Steven Meisel.
Credit: Steven Meisel; Photos: Coach
