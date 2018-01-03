Top Stories
Justin Bieber Shows Off His Buff Body After Pilates Session With Selena Gomez!

How &amp; When Will Khloe Kardashian Announce the Sex of Her Baby? She Reveals...

Ellen Page Is Married to Emma Portner!

Chrissy Teigen Offers Different Vantage Point on Logan Paul's Controversial Video

Wed, 03 January 2018 at 2:44 pm

'Slender Man' Movie Gets Terrifying First Official Trailer - Watch Here!

'Slender Man' Movie Gets Terrifying First Official Trailer - Watch Here!

Slender Man just dropped its first official trailer and it’s absolutely terrifying!

The Sylvain White-directed film, which co-stars Joey King, Annalise Basso, Julia Goldani Telles, Jaz Sinclair and Alex Fitzalan, is set to arrive in theaters nationwide on May 18.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Joey King

Synopsis: Slender Man tells the story of a tall, thin horrifying figure with unnaturally long arms and a featureless face, who is reputed to be responsible for the haunting and disappearance of countless children and teens. Following recent disappearances, a group of girls venture into the cause of these incidents.

The film is based on the mythical blank-faced horror meme originally created by Eric Knudsen. Check out the Slender Man trailer below!


‘SLENDER MAN’ | Official Trailer
