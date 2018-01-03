'Slender Man' Movie Gets Terrifying First Official Trailer - Watch Here!

Slender Man just dropped its first official trailer and it’s absolutely terrifying!

The Sylvain White-directed film, which co-stars Joey King, Annalise Basso, Julia Goldani Telles, Jaz Sinclair and Alex Fitzalan, is set to arrive in theaters nationwide on May 18.

Synopsis: Slender Man tells the story of a tall, thin horrifying figure with unnaturally long arms and a featureless face, who is reputed to be responsible for the haunting and disappearance of countless children and teens. Following recent disappearances, a group of girls venture into the cause of these incidents.

The film is based on the mythical blank-faced horror meme originally created by Eric Knudsen. Check out the Slender Man trailer below!



‘SLENDER MAN’ | Official Trailer