Top Stories
Justin Bieber Shows Off His Buff Body After Pilates Session With Selena Gomez!

Justin Bieber Shows Off His Buff Body After Pilates Session With Selena Gomez!

How &amp; When Will Khloe Kardashian Announce the Sex of Her Baby? She Reveals...

How & When Will Khloe Kardashian Announce the Sex of Her Baby? She Reveals...

Ellen Page Is Married to Emma Portner!

Ellen Page Is Married to Emma Portner!

Chrissy Teigen Offers Different Vantage Point on Logan Paul's Controversial Video

Chrissy Teigen Offers Different Vantage Point on Logan Paul's Controversial Video

Wed, 03 January 2018 at 5:08 pm

Taylor Hill Hits the Beach in a Bikini During New Year's Vacay

Taylor Hill Hits the Beach in a Bikini During New Year's Vacay

Taylor Hill looks like she’s having a blast on her New Year’s vacation!

The 21-year-old Victoria’s Secret model was spotted hitting the beach on Tuesday afternoon (January 2) in Lanai, Hawaii.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Taylor Hill

Taylor looked super cute in a blue bikini while she headed into the water with some snorkeling gear.

She was also joined by her boyfriend Michael Shank and friends as they enjoyed their time on the beach.

Taylor later took to her Instagram to share lots of pics from the trip, including an underwater video from her snorkeling expedition.

Check it out below…

A post shared by Taylor Hill (@taylor_hill) on

Just Jared on Facebook
taylor hill bikini hawaii vacation 01
taylor hill bikini hawaii vacation 02
taylor hill bikini hawaii vacation 03
taylor hill bikini hawaii vacation 04
taylor hill bikini hawaii vacation 05
taylor hill bikini hawaii vacation 06

Photos: Backgrid
Posted to: Bikini, Taylor Hill

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Demi Moore settles lawsuit in pool drowning case - TMZ
  • Maddie Ziegler is celebrating her one year anniversary with her boyfriend - Just Jared Jr
  • Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent goes public with her newly divorced boyfriend - TooFab
  • Ricky Gervais has a new standup special coming to Netflix - The Hollywood Reporter
  • The cast of Victorious reunited for New Year's Eve - Just Jared Jr