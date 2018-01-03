'The Fosters' Will End After Season 5, Freeform Orders Spinoff

The Fosters will officially wrap following season 5, with a three-night limited series finale.

However, Freeform has announced a spinoff series starring Maia Mitchell (Callie Jacob) and Cierra Ramirez (Mariana Adams Foster).

Set several years in the future, it will follow the lives of their characters as they embark on the next phase of their young adult lives.

Callie and Mariana move out and move to a new city, Los Angeles. While living together, they take two very different paths and explore the different sides of the city — Mariana will be involved in the tech world, possibly in Silicon Beach, while Callie will continue the kind of social work she’s done.

The Fosters will end with the series’ 100th episode.

The 10-episode Season 5B premieres on January 9.