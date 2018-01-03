What's The Future of 'The X-Files' After the 2018 Season?

Fox’s The X-Files returns tonight (January 3) with 10 new episodes, marking 25 years since the series premiere in 1993.

Season 11 kicks off with Mulder (David Duchovny) and Scully (Gillian Anderson) realizing that there are others looking for their long-lost son William.

“I’m always thinking that this could be it,” creator Chris Carter told Collider. “I don’t know what the future holds. While I try to do my best, and we did well the last time out, this time out could be different. For me, The X-Files can go on, indefinitely. It’s really how long Mulder and Scully, and David and Gillian want to do the show.”

So, would Chris consider doing another season without Gillian, now that she has announced that season 11 will be her last?

Click inside to hear what else he had to say…

“For me, the show has always been Mulder & Scully,” Chris shared in an Ask-Me-Anything session on Reddit. “So the idea of doing the show without her isn’t something I’ve ever had to consider/ Was her character given a proper goodbye? I think you will want to sit down and watch the series finale very carefully.”

“When I say series finale, I mean… The four ‘My Struggle’ episodes were all pieces of a whole and Episode 10 completes the whole,” he clarified.

“I certainly think there could be more X-Files, and I certainly think there could be another X-Files movie,” Chris added. “Right now, 20th Century Fox has just been sold to Disney, so I think there are way too many question marks and no answers being provided to me about the future of the show.”

Don’t miss the season 11 premiere tonight at 8/7c on FOX!