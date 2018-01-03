Who Got Eliminated on 'Amazing Race' 2018? Week 1 Spoilers!

SPOILER ALERT! DO NOT CONTINUE IF YOU DON’T WANT TO KNOW WHAT HAPPENED!

The Amazing Race is officially back on!

The long-running show’s 30th season kicked off on Wednesday night (January 3) with 11 teams beginning in New York City’s Washington Square Park. This season is being billed as the “most competitive group of racers ever to compete.”

The teams include IndyCar drivers, competitive eaters, retired NBA all-stars, X-Games champions, and even Big Brother stars Cody Nickson and Jessica Graf. Meet all the teams, if you haven’t already!

Click inside to find out who went home on tonight’s Amazing Race…

After meeting in Washington Square Park in New York City, the teams learned their first destination: Reykjavík, Iceland. Kristi & Jen find Phil first. They are Team #1, and win a trip to Santorini, Greece.

Dessie was the last to place a foot on the Pit Stop mat, so April and Sarah are Team No. 10, and Dessie and Kayla are eliminated.

