Top Stories
Justin Bieber Shows Off His Buff Body After Pilates Session With Selena Gomez!

Justin Bieber Shows Off His Buff Body After Pilates Session With Selena Gomez!

How &amp; When Will Khloe Kardashian Announce the Sex of Her Baby? She Reveals...

How & When Will Khloe Kardashian Announce the Sex of Her Baby? She Reveals...

Ellen Page Is Married to Emma Portner!

Ellen Page Is Married to Emma Portner!

Chrissy Teigen Offers Different Vantage Point on Logan Paul's Controversial Video

Chrissy Teigen Offers Different Vantage Point on Logan Paul's Controversial Video

Wed, 03 January 2018 at 9:14 pm

Who Got Eliminated on 'Amazing Race' 2018? Week 1 Spoilers!

Who Got Eliminated on 'Amazing Race' 2018? Week 1 Spoilers!

SPOILER ALERT! DO NOT CONTINUE IF YOU DON’T WANT TO KNOW WHAT HAPPENED!

The Amazing Race is officially back on!

The long-running show’s 30th season kicked off on Wednesday night (January 3) with 11 teams beginning in New York City’s Washington Square Park. This season is being billed as the “most competitive group of racers ever to compete.”

The teams include IndyCar drivers, competitive eaters, retired NBA all-stars, X-Games champions, and even Big Brother stars Cody Nickson and Jessica Graf. Meet all the teams, if you haven’t already!

Click inside to find out who went home on tonight’s Amazing Race…

After meeting in Washington Square Park in New York City, the teams learned their first destination: Reykjavík, Iceland. Kristi & Jen find Phil first. They are Team #1, and win a trip to Santorini, Greece.

Dessie was the last to place a foot on the Pit Stop mat, so April and Sarah are Team No. 10, and Dessie and Kayla are eliminated.

Dessie and Kayla Eliminated
Just Jared on Facebook
Credit: John Paul Filo; Photos: CBS
Posted to: Amazing Race

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Demi Moore settles lawsuit in pool drowning case - TMZ
  • Maddie Ziegler is celebrating her one year anniversary with her boyfriend - Just Jared Jr
  • Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent goes public with her newly divorced boyfriend - TooFab
  • Ricky Gervais has a new standup special coming to Netflix - The Hollywood Reporter
  • The cast of Victorious reunited for New Year's Eve - Just Jared Jr