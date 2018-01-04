Top Stories
Golden Globes Predictions 2018 - Who Will Win the Movie Awards?

Golden Globes Predictions 2018 - Who Will Win the Movie Awards?

Here's Everything Khloe Kardashian Was Asked About Kylie Jenner's Pregnancy!

Here's Everything Khloe Kardashian Was Asked About Kylie Jenner's Pregnancy!

Meet the New Contestants on 'The Four'!

Meet the New Contestants on 'The Four'!

Do Paris Hilton &amp; Cardi B Have the Same Engagement Ring?

Do Paris Hilton & Cardi B Have the Same Engagement Ring?

Thu, 04 January 2018 at 8:44 pm

14 Women Who Wore Black on Golden Globes 2017 Red Carpet

Next Slide »

14 Women Who Wore Black on Golden Globes 2017 Red Carpet

One thing that you can definitely expect at this weekend’s 2018 Golden Globes is to see a lot of black on the red carpet.

Women have committed to wearing black this year as a sign of solidarity with the victims of sexual harassment and sexual assault. Many men will also be joining the movement, which is part of the new Time’s Up initiative.

Last year, there were several women who wore black, including this year’s nominees Octavia Spencer and Meryl Streep.

Click through the slideshow to see how 14 women wore black in 2017…
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2018 Golden Globes

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • A fire started at Hillary & Bill Clinton's Chappaqua house - TMZ
  • Troian Bellisario will be directing an upcoming episode of Famous in Love - Just Jared Jr
  • Caitlyn Jenner snaps at Piers Morgan over her physique - TooFab
  • ABC just cancelled their Rolling Stone 50th Anniversary special - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Nina Dobrev is facing one of her biggest fears - Just Jared Jr