14 Women Who Wore Black on Golden Globes 2017 Red Carpet

One thing that you can definitely expect at this weekend’s 2018 Golden Globes is to see a lot of black on the red carpet.

Women have committed to wearing black this year as a sign of solidarity with the victims of sexual harassment and sexual assault. Many men will also be joining the movement, which is part of the new Time’s Up initiative.

Last year, there were several women who wore black, including this year’s nominees Octavia Spencer and Meryl Streep.

