Alex Trebek on Medical Leave from 'Jeopardy' After Surgery

Alex Trebek is currently recovering from surgery and production on Jeopardy is on a brief hiatus until he is better.

The 77-year-old longtime host of the trivia show was diagnosed with a subdural hematoma in mid-December, following a fall in October during which he hit his head.

“Surgery was performed. After two days in the hospital, I came home to start recovery,” Trebek says in a new video. “The prognosis is excellent, and I expect to be back in the studio taping more Jeopardy! programs very, very soon.”

The current season will not be affected except that the College Championship will air later than planned as tapings have been delayed.



An Update from Alex Trebek