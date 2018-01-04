'Animaniacs' Is Being Revived for Two New Seasons at Hulu!

Remember Animaniacs? Well, it’s coming back!

The ’90s animated television show is returning 20 years after wrapping at The WB Network in a two-season, straight-to-series order at Hulu, The Hollywood Reporter reports.

The series will see the return of fan-favorite characters like Pinky and the Brain, as well as Yakko, Wakko and Dot.

The deal also gives Hulu the library rights to Pinky and the Brain, Pinky, Elmyra and the Brain and the complete Tiny Toon Adventures collection. And these episodes are all available to stream now on Hulu!

“We cannot wait to work with Steven Spielberg and the entire Amblin and Warner Bros. teams to bring more sketches, catchphrases, songs and laughs from the Animaniacs to kids and adults everywhere. Now one of the most beloved, inventive and funny animated franchises in history, Animaniacs and its cast of witty characters can live on, on Hulu,” said Craig Erwich of Hulu.

The new Animaniacs episodes will begin rolling out in 2020 in Hulu’s first-ever original series made for families.