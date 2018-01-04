Top Stories
Here's Everything Khloe Kardashian Was Asked About Kylie Jenner's Pregnancy!

Justin Bieber Shows Off His Buff Body After Pilates Session With Selena Gomez!

Ellen Page Is Married to Emma Portner!

Do Paris Hilton &amp; Cardi B Have the Same Engagement Ring?

Bruno Mars & Cardi B Pay Homage to 'In Living Color' in 'Finesse (Remix)' Video - Watch!

Bruno Mars & Cardi B Pay Homage to 'In Living Color' in 'Finesse (Remix)' Video - Watch!

Bruno Mars and Cardi B are taking it back to the 1990s in their new “Finesse (Remix)” music video!

After releasing their new remix, the The 32-year-old “24K Magic” superstar and the 25-year-old “Bodak Yellow” sensation dropped the music video for their new collaboration inspired by the former hit show In Living Color.

Bruno and Cardi rocked style and dance moves from the 90s while paying homage to the show.

In Living Color was produced by the Wayans Brothers and ran from 1990 to 1994 and featured a nearly all black cast showing off their different talents in the sketch show.

You can download/check out the lyrics for the new remix here.

Watch below!

Bruno Mars – Finesse (Remix) [Feat. Cardi B]
