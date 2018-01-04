Top Stories
Here's Everything Khloe Kardashian Was Asked About Kylie Jenner's Pregnancy!

Justin Bieber Shows Off His Buff Body After Pilates Session With Selena Gomez!

Ellen Page Is Married to Emma Portner!

Do Paris Hilton & Cardi B Have the Same Engagement Ring?

Cate Blanchett Will Be President of the Jury at Cannes Film Festival 2018!

Cate Blanchett Will Be President of the Jury at Cannes Film Festival 2018!

Cate Blanchett just added an impressive new title to her name: president!

The 48-year-old Carol actress and director will preside over the jury for the 71st edition of the Cannes Film Festival.

The honor was previously held by Pedro Almodovar during the 2017 festival, where the Palme d’or was given to The Square by Swedish director Ruben Östlund.

“I have been to Cannes in many guises over the years; as an actress, producer, in the marketplace, the Gala-sphere and in Competition but never solely for the sheer pleasure of watching the cornucopia of films this great festival harbours,” Cate said in a statement.

This year’s festival begins on May 8, 2018.
  • http://disqus.com/wandahalpert/ wandahalpert

    Cate Blanchett is the perfect professional to lead the discussion at Cannes 2018 and deliver a fair vote on the best films of the year.

  • Eric A

    Fair vote!? It’s rigged! The selection at least.