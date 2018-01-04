Top Stories
Here's Everything Khloe Kardashian Was Asked About Kylie Jenner's Pregnancy!

Here's Everything Khloe Kardashian Was Asked About Kylie Jenner's Pregnancy!

Justin Bieber Shows Off His Buff Body After Pilates Session With Selena Gomez!

Justin Bieber Shows Off His Buff Body After Pilates Session With Selena Gomez!

Ellen Page Is Married to Emma Portner!

Ellen Page Is Married to Emma Portner!

Do Paris Hilton &amp; Cardi B Have the Same Engagement Ring?

Do Paris Hilton & Cardi B Have the Same Engagement Ring?

Thu, 04 January 2018 at 12:55 am

Ciara Shares Racy Photos in Bed, Shot by Husband Russell Wilson

Ciara Shares Racy Photos in Bed, Shot by Husband Russell Wilson

Ciara is looking super HOT!

The 32-year-old singer/actress took to Instagram on Wednesday (January 3) to share tons of racy photos of herself posing in bed – shot by hubby Russell Wilson!

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Ciara

In the below photos, Ciara went makeup-free while sporting braids and wearing only a loosely-fitting white dress shirt.

Over the weekend, Russell‘s team the Seattle Seahawks lost their game against the Arizona Cardinals – losing their chance on qualifying for the playoffs.

Check out the photos in the gallery below!
Just Jared on Facebook
ciara shares racy photos in bed shot by husband russell wilson 01
ciara shares racy photos in bed shot by husband russell wilson 02
ciara shares racy photos in bed shot by husband russell wilson 03
ciara shares racy photos in bed shot by husband russell wilson 04
ciara shares racy photos in bed shot by husband russell wilson 05
ciara shares racy photos in bed shot by husband russell wilson 06

Photos: Russell Wilson
Posted to: Ciara, Russell Wilson

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • A fire started at Hillary & Bill Clinton's Chappaqua house - TMZ
  • Troian Bellisario will be directing an upcoming episode of Famous in Love - Just Jared Jr
  • Caitlyn Jenner snaps at Piers Morgan over her physique - TooFab
  • ABC just cancelled their Rolling Stone 50th Anniversary special - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Nina Dobrev is facing one of her biggest fears - Just Jared Jr