Ciara Shares Racy Photos in Bed, Shot by Husband Russell Wilson
Ciara is looking super HOT!
The 32-year-old singer/actress took to Instagram on Wednesday (January 3) to share tons of racy photos of herself posing in bed – shot by hubby Russell Wilson!
In the below photos, Ciara went makeup-free while sporting braids and wearing only a loosely-fitting white dress shirt.
Over the weekend, Russell‘s team the Seattle Seahawks lost their game against the Arizona Cardinals – losing their chance on qualifying for the playoffs.
