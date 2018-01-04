Danny Masterson Dropped by Agents Amid Rape Accusations

Danny Masterson has been dropped by his agents at UTA amid accusations of rape from four women, according to THR.

The accusations have been under the investigation of the LAPD since March 2017, when three women came forward with allegations of sexual assault against the actor. A fourth women later came forward with an accusation.

In the midst of the #MeToo movement, Danny was fired from his Netflix series The Ranch in early December. He spoke out after the firing to deny the allegations.

UTA also dropped Bill O’Reilly as a client after it was reported that he settled a sexual harassment claim for $32 million.