Gal Gadot Honors Patty Jenkins at Variety's Creative Impact Awards: 'She Brings Light Into The World'

Gal Gadot suits up in pink to attend Variety’s Creative Impact Awards held as part of the 2018 Palm Springs International Film Festival held at Parker Palm Springs on Monday (January 3) in Palm Springs, Calif.

The 32-year-old actress hit the stage to honor her Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins with the Creative Impact in Directing Award. “She’s the first woman to receive [the award] but if she has her way, she won’t be the last,” Gal expressed (via Variety). “She brings light into the world and she makes everything she touches brighter.”

“My greatest aspiration was to make a tentpole [movie] a great film,” Patty said during her acceptance speech. “I wanted to make it as personal as possible. When the conversation became so much about women, I was taken aback. I am extremely honored to play a part in moving that conversation forward. But [one of my first thoughts was], you’re so shocked women can do this? That’s when I realized we had succeeded. I believe in my ability to inspire and change the world.”

Also in attendance at the event were Joseph Kahan and Get Out writer-director Jordan Peele, who helped honor Daniel Kaluuya with the Creative Impact in Acting Award.