Here's Everything Khloe Kardashian Was Asked About Kylie Jenner's Pregnancy!

Justin Bieber Shows Off His Buff Body After Pilates Session With Selena Gomez!

Ellen Page Is Married to Emma Portner!

Do Paris Hilton & Cardi B Have the Same Engagement Ring?

Thu, 04 January 2018 at 9:40 am

Grammys 2018 Performers - First Names Revealed!

Grammys 2018 Performers - First Names Revealed!

The 2018 Grammys just announced the first wave of performers set to take the stage at the big show this year.

So far, Childish Gambino, Lady Gaga, Little Big Town, and Pink have all been announced as performers.

In addition, there will be a special Broadway tribute at the show! Tony and Grammy winner Patti LuPone will reprise her 1981 performance of “Don’t Cry For Me Argentina” from the musical Evita. Dear Evan Hansen‘s Ben Platt will perform a song from West Side Story in a special Broadway tribute honoring the music of Andrew Lloyd Webber and Leonard Bernstein.

James Corden will host the show live from New York City on January 28. Be sure to check out the full list of nominees if you missed it!
Photos: Getty
