Here's Everything Khloe Kardashian Was Asked About Kylie Jenner's Pregnancy!

Khloe Kardashian made an appearance on The Ellen Show, airing later today, and was asked extensively about Kylie Jenner and her rumored pregnancy.

While Kylie has been seen with a baby bump, she has never confirmed her pregnancy publicly.

Ellen started by asking Khloe about cravings, to which she replied, “I don’t get when people are eating for two full-size people. My mom is one of those people; she bought me eight boxes of Krispy Kreme doughnuts and got mad that I didn’t eat them all. I said, ‘What human being can eat eight boxes?’ She said she did when she was pregnant—and that’s why she gained 80 lbs!”

“Is Kylie craving things yet?” Ellen asked. Khloe replied coyly, “What do you mean?”

“She’s pregnant,” Ellen responded, to which Khloe then said, “Oh, I don’t know what you’re taking about.”

“Come on now,” Ellen said before Khloe replied, “Come on, Ellen.”

“Why wasn’t she on the Christmas card?” Ellen then asked.

“Um, I don’t know. You gotta ask Kylie. Why don’t you get Kylie on the show?” Khloe responded.

“She must be pregnant. There’s too much secrecy around it. Look at your eyes! Y’all, she’s pregnant! I can tell by her eyes!” Ellen explained, and Khloe then responded, “I am pregnant! I am pregnant!”

“No, not you! Kylie is pregnant! I can tell Kylie is pregnant,” Ellen continued. “I will make a bet right now that she is pregnant.”

“So, Kylie‘s pregnant. That’s great,” Ellen said, before changing the subject to baby names.