Top Stories
Golden Globes Predictions 2018 - Who Will Win the Movie Awards?

Golden Globes Predictions 2018 - Who Will Win the Movie Awards?

Here's Everything Khloe Kardashian Was Asked About Kylie Jenner's Pregnancy!

Here's Everything Khloe Kardashian Was Asked About Kylie Jenner's Pregnancy!

Meet the New Contestants on 'The Four'!

Meet the New Contestants on 'The Four'!

Do Paris Hilton &amp; Cardi B Have the Same Engagement Ring?

Do Paris Hilton & Cardi B Have the Same Engagement Ring?

Thu, 04 January 2018 at 6:55 pm

Here's How 'Insidious: The Last Key' Connects to the First Film (Spoilers)

Here's How 'Insidious: The Last Key' Connects to the First Film (Spoilers)

The new movie Insidious: The Last Key hits theaters this weekend and while it is the fourth movie in the popular horror franchise, it actually takes place before the events of the first film.

Insidious: Chapter 3 is the chronological beginning of the storyline, followed by The Last Key, Insidious, and then Insidious: Chapter 2.

The Last Key takes place in 2010 and follows Elise Rainier (Lin Shaye) as she investigates supernatural disturbances happening in her childhood home in New Mexico. The rest of this post contains spoilers, so beware!

At the very end of the film, after everything is resolved, we see as Elise has a nightmare involving the first chapter’s Lambert family. Rose Byrne, Patrick Wilson, Ty Simpkins, and the red-faced demon all make appearances. The movie ends with Elise receiving a call from Barbara Hershey‘s character, asking for her assistance.

Go check out Insidious: The Last Key in theaters!
Just Jared on Facebook
insidious the last key photos 01
insidious the last key photos 02
insidious the last key photos 03
insidious the last key photos 04
insidious the last key photos 05
insidious the last key photos 06
insidious the last key photos 07
insidious the last key photos 08
insidious the last key photos 09
insidious the last key photos 10
insidious the last key photos 11
insidious the last key photos 12
insidious the last key photos 13
insidious the last key photos 14

Photos: Universal Pictures
Posted to: Barbara Hershey, Insidious, Lin Shaye, Movies, Patrick Wilson, Rose Byrne

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • A fire started at Hillary & Bill Clinton's Chappaqua house - TMZ
  • Troian Bellisario will be directing an upcoming episode of Famous in Love - Just Jared Jr
  • Caitlyn Jenner snaps at Piers Morgan over her physique - TooFab
  • ABC just cancelled their Rolling Stone 50th Anniversary special - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Nina Dobrev is facing one of her biggest fears - Just Jared Jr