Here's How 'Insidious: The Last Key' Connects to the First Film (Spoilers)

The new movie Insidious: The Last Key hits theaters this weekend and while it is the fourth movie in the popular horror franchise, it actually takes place before the events of the first film.

Insidious: Chapter 3 is the chronological beginning of the storyline, followed by The Last Key, Insidious, and then Insidious: Chapter 2.

The Last Key takes place in 2010 and follows Elise Rainier (Lin Shaye) as she investigates supernatural disturbances happening in her childhood home in New Mexico. The rest of this post contains spoilers, so beware!

At the very end of the film, after everything is resolved, we see as Elise has a nightmare involving the first chapter’s Lambert family. Rose Byrne, Patrick Wilson, Ty Simpkins, and the red-faced demon all make appearances. The movie ends with Elise receiving a call from Barbara Hershey‘s character, asking for her assistance.

Go check out Insidious: The Last Key in theaters!