Here's Everything Khloe Kardashian Was Asked About Kylie Jenner's Pregnancy!

Justin Bieber Shows Off His Buff Body After Pilates Session With Selena Gomez!

Ellen Page Is Married to Emma Portner!

Do Paris Hilton &amp; Cardi B Have the Same Engagement Ring?

Thu, 04 January 2018 at 6:00 am

Hilary Duff Goes Makeup-Free During Afternoon Outing

Hilary Duff Goes Makeup-Free During Afternoon Outing

Hilary Duff flashes a smile as she runs errands on Wednesday afternoon (January 3) in Los Angeles.

The 30-year-old Younger actress looked going makeup-free while wearing a tan baseball hat and leggings as she stepped out to grab coffee to go.

Hilary recently celebrated New Year’s Eve with boyfriend Matthew Koma in Arizona.

After she got home, Hilary took to Instagram to share a super cute photo in bed with 5-year-old son Luca!

Watch out for the toothless one. He slays you

A post shared by Hilary Duff (@hilaryduff) on

10+ pictures inside of Hilary Duff stepping out in LA…
