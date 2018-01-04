Top Stories
Golden Globes Predictions 2018 - Who Will Win the Movie Awards?

Golden Globes Predictions 2018 - Who Will Win the Movie Awards?

Here's Everything Khloe Kardashian Was Asked About Kylie Jenner's Pregnancy!

Here's Everything Khloe Kardashian Was Asked About Kylie Jenner's Pregnancy!

Meet the New Contestants on 'The Four'!

Meet the New Contestants on 'The Four'!

Do Paris Hilton &amp; Cardi B Have the Same Engagement Ring?

Do Paris Hilton & Cardi B Have the Same Engagement Ring?

Thu, 04 January 2018 at 4:42 pm

Is There an 'Insidious: The Last Key' End Credits Scene?

Is There an 'Insidious: The Last Key' End Credits Scene?

Insidious: The Last Key, aka Insidious 4, is in theaters beginning at midnight and it’s sure to be a super scary night at the movies!

Fans may want to know if there’s anything after the credits, and we can confirm that there’s nothing there, so feel free to leave when the movie ends.

In the supernatural thriller, which welcomes back franchise standout Lin Shaye as Dr. Elise Rainier, the brilliant parapsychologist faces her most fearsome and personal haunting yet: in her own family home. Angus Sampson, Whannell, Josh Stewart, Caitlin Gerard, Kirk Acevedo, Javier Botet, Bruce Davison, Spencer Locke, Tessa Ferrer, Ava Kolker and Marcus Henderson also star.

Be sure to check it out this weekend – sound off in the comments with your thoughts on the movie.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Universal
Posted to: Insidious, Lin Shaye, Movies

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • A fire started at Hillary & Bill Clinton's Chappaqua house - TMZ
  • Troian Bellisario will be directing an upcoming episode of Famous in Love - Just Jared Jr
  • Caitlyn Jenner snaps at Piers Morgan over her physique - TooFab
  • ABC just cancelled their Rolling Stone 50th Anniversary special - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Nina Dobrev is facing one of her biggest fears - Just Jared Jr