Thu, 04 January 2018 at 9:19 pm

Jennifer Lawrence Rocks House Slippers While Out Shopping

Jennifer Lawrence makes her way through a parking lot as she steps out to do some shopping on Thursday afternoon (January 4) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The 27-year-old Oscar-winning actress stayed warm in a furry cardigan over a white-crop top, jeans, and black house slippers as she enjoyed a solo shopping spree.

In the latest W Mag issue, Jen and Emma Stone share that they became close friends after bonding over sharing the same stalker!

10+ pictures inside of Jennifer Lawrence stepping out in Beverly Hills…
Photos: Backgrid USA
