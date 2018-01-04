Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez Start Their Day Off at the Gym
Jennifer Lopez is joined by boyfriend Alex Rodriguez as they head to the gym on Thursday afternoon (January 4) in Beverly Hills, Calif.
The 48-year-old entertainer rocked a white hoodie with “Girl Boss” written on it with printed pink leggings while her 42-year-old beau repped his team the NY Yankees in navy sweats.
The day before, Alex took to Instagram to share a super cute selfie of the couple riding around in his convertible.
