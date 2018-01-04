Jesse Williams Goes Shirtless, Bares Ripped Abs While Playing with Soccer in Rio!

Jesse Williams shows off his ripped physique while playing a game of soccer with local kids during a visit to Favela Tavares Bastos on Thursday (January 4) in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

The 36-year-old Grey’s Anatomy actor shared some photos on Instagram from the experience.

“joy: we’ll call it a draw,” Jesse captioned a photo. He also added that he and his friends won and that they “smoked these kids.”

Some of the friends joining Jesse on the trip included Dynasty actor Sam Adegoke, model Mélodie Monrose, and model Grace Mahary.

