Golden Globes Predictions 2018 - Who Will Win the Movie Awards?

Here's Everything Khloe Kardashian Was Asked About Kylie Jenner's Pregnancy!

Meet the New Contestants on 'The Four'!

Do Paris Hilton & Cardi B Have the Same Engagement Ring?

Thu, 04 January 2018 at 10:40 pm

Jesse Williams Goes Shirtless, Bares Ripped Abs While Playing with Soccer in Rio!

Jesse Williams Goes Shirtless, Bares Ripped Abs While Playing with Soccer in Rio!

Jesse Williams shows off his ripped physique while playing a game of soccer with local kids during a visit to Favela Tavares Bastos on Thursday (January 4) in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

The 36-year-old Grey’s Anatomy actor shared some photos on Instagram from the experience.

“joy: we’ll call it a draw,” Jesse captioned a photo. He also added that he and his friends won and that they “smoked these kids.”

Some of the friends joining Jesse on the trip included Dynasty actor Sam Adegoke, model Mélodie Monrose, and model Grace Mahary.

75+ pictures inside of Jesse Williams going shirtless in Rio…

Photos: BackGrid USA
