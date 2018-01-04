Jessie J Will Compete in a Chinese Reality Singing Competition!

Jessie J has judged singing competitions in the past. And now, she’s going to be a contestant!

The 29-year-old “Domino” singer will compete against several renowned international singers on Hunan TV’s The Singer 2018.

The singing competition, which will premiere on January 12, will see Jessie compete against Chinese rock star Wang Feng, Taiwanese pop star Angela Chang and Taiwanese singer Sam Lee.

The show announced their line-up on Wednesday (January 3).

Fun fact: Jessie is the show’s first-ever Anglo-American contestant. Good luck, Jessie!