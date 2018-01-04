Top Stories
Here's Everything Khloe Kardashian Was Asked About Kylie Jenner's Pregnancy!

Justin Bieber Shows Off His Buff Body After Pilates Session With Selena Gomez!

Ellen Page Is Married to Emma Portner!

Do Paris Hilton &amp; Cardi B Have the Same Engagement Ring?

Thu, 04 January 2018 at 12:01 am

Jessie J Will Compete in a Chinese Reality Singing Competition!

Jessie J Will Compete in a Chinese Reality Singing Competition!

Jessie J has judged singing competitions in the past. And now, she’s going to be a contestant!

The 29-year-old “Domino” singer will compete against several renowned international singers on Hunan TV’s The Singer 2018.

The singing competition, which will premiere on January 12, will see Jessie compete against Chinese rock star Wang Feng, Taiwanese pop star Angela Chang and Taiwanese singer Sam Lee.

The show announced their line-up on Wednesday (January 3).

Fun fact: Jessie is the show’s first-ever Anglo-American contestant. Good luck, Jessie!
