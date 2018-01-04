Justin Timberlake: 'Filthy' Stream, Lyrics, & Download - Listen Now!

Justin Timberlake just dropped his new song “Filthy,” his first release in over a year and a half, and you can listen to the song here!

The song will be featured on the 36-year-old singer’s upcoming album Man of the Woods, which will be released on February 2.

The album will have 16 songs and Justin will release three more tracks before the full album comes out on Super Bowl weekend. He is doing the halftime show, if you didn’t know!

“This song should be played very loud,” Justin told fans via the single artwork.

Buy the song now on iTunes and stream it below via Spotify and Apple Music!





Click inside to read the lyrics for the song…

Read the “Filthy” lyrics below!