Kaia & Presley Gerber Star in Calvin Klein Jeans Campaign - See Pics!

Kaia and Presley Gerber sure are following nicely in the footsteps of their parents!

The 16-year-old and 18-year-old model siblings and children of Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber are the latest faces in the Calvin Klein Jeans campaign on Thursday (January 4).

The photos were shot by photographer Willy Vanderperre as part of the Our Family. #MYCALVINS campaign, which kicked off in November of 2017 with Solange Knowles, Kelela, Dev Hynes, Caroline Polachek and Adam Bainbridge of Kindness, among others.

Check out the campaign photos below!