Kendrick Lamar & SZA: 'All The Stars' from 'Black Panther' - Stream, Download & Lyrics!

Kendrick Lamar and SZA have teamed up for a new song called “All The Stars,” and you can stream it right here!

The track is our first taste of the Black Panther soundtrack, which will be produced and curated by Kendrick along with Anthony “Top Dawg” Tiffith in collaboration with the film’s director Ryan Coogler.

“Marvel Studios’ Black Panther is amazing, from its cast to its director. The magnitude of this film showcases a great marriage of art and culture,” Kendrick said in a statement. “I’m truly honored to contribute my knowledge of producing sound and writing music alongside Ryan and Marvel’s vision.”

You can also stream “All The Stars” on Spotify and download it on iTunes now!



Kendrick Lamar & SZA – ‘All The Stars’ (Pseudo Video)

Click inside to read the lyrics to Kendrick Lamar and SZA’s collaboration…