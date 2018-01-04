Khloe Kardashian Makes First Appearance Since Announcing Her Pregnancy on 'Ellen' - Watch!

Khloe Kardashian is making her first appearance after announcing her pregnancy!

The 33-year-old Keeping Up With The Kardashians reality TV star came to The Ellen DeGeneres Show for Thursday’s (January 4) episode.

Khloe tells Ellen DeGeneres that she doesn’t know the sex of her baby, but wants to find out.

She also shares her reason for announcing her pregnancy on Instagram, and opens up about being in no rush to marry her boyfriend, Tristan Thompson.

Khloe also discusses eating for two and Ellen grills Khloe on her sister Kylie Jenner’s rumored pregnancy. Plus, potential baby names!



Ellen Can Tell by Khloé’s Eyes That Kylie Jenner Is Pregnant