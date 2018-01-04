Top Stories
Here's Everything Khloe Kardashian Was Asked About Kylie Jenner's Pregnancy!

Justin Bieber Shows Off His Buff Body After Pilates Session With Selena Gomez!

Ellen Page Is Married to Emma Portner!

Do Paris Hilton &amp; Cardi B Have the Same Engagement Ring?

Thu, 04 January 2018 at 1:32 am

Khloe Kardashian Makes First Appearance Since Announcing Her Pregnancy on 'Ellen' - Watch!

Khloe Kardashian is making her first appearance after announcing her pregnancy!

The 33-year-old Keeping Up With The Kardashians reality TV star came to The Ellen DeGeneres Show for Thursday’s (January 4) episode.

Khloe tells Ellen DeGeneres that she doesn’t know the sex of her baby, but wants to find out.

She also shares her reason for announcing her pregnancy on Instagram, and opens up about being in no rush to marry her boyfriend, Tristan Thompson.

Khloe also discusses eating for two and Ellen grills Khloe on her sister Kylie Jenner’s rumored pregnancy. Plus, potential baby names!


Ellen Can Tell by Khloé’s Eyes That Kylie Jenner Is Pregnant


Khloé Kardashian Talks ‘Surreal’ First Pregnancy and Possible Marriage
Credit: Michael Rozman; Photos: Warner Bros.
  • Hattie McDish

    Cringe-worthy

  • ShellBell

    She’s the only pregnant woman I know whose bump is smaller now than it was a few months ago.Look at the pap photos where she was ‘trying to hide’ and it looked like she had a hill underneath her tops. Now a few months on, it’s smaller and nowhere near the same size as what we were shown on Instagram. Add to that, before all she had to do was look at something and blimp out yet now when you would expect her to add a few pounds, the only thing getting bigger is her lump. I’m starting to see why many are assuming she’s using a surrogate.

  • moody

    She looks ridiculous and that hair is hideous.