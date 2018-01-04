Khloe Kardashian Reveals the Baby Name She'll Choose If She Has a Boy

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have a baby name picked out if they have a baby boy!

The 33-year-old reality star made an appearance on The Ellen Show and dished on lots of topics including Kylie Jenner‘s potential pregnancy, and more.

Ellen asked what Khloe will be naming her baby and if she needed any help picking out named.

“I think if it’s a boy I’ll go with Junior — Tristan Jr. Then for a girl, I don’t know where to begin,” Khloe responded. She also added she wants to stick with a “K” or a “T” theme for the baby name.

And when asked if she’s going to be getting married, Khloe said, “We’re not in any rush for that. As you know I’ve rushed quite a few things before. Right now, I’m so loving the place I’m in and very happy with how things are going. We talk about it for sure. What’s meant to be will be.”