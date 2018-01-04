Kim Kardashian Shuts Down Rumor That She Left Saint West at Hospital Alone

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West‘s son Saint West was in the hospital last week while suffering from pneumonia.

Rumors began spreading on social media that Kim and Kanye left Saint alone in the hospital to party on New Year’s Eve. However, Saint was in the hospital from Wednesday, December 27 to Saturday, December 30, and home by the 31st, which was Sunday.

“I haven’t heard this BUT lets get this straight. I did not leave my son for one minute during his hospital stay. We were there Wednesday night to Saturday. NYE WAS SUNDAY NIGHT. People came over when he was already asleep for the night! Don’t even try me when it comes to my kids,” Kim told a fan asking why people keep saying she left Saint alone.