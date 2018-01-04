Thu, 04 January 2018 at 4:43 pm
Logan Paul Threatened With Lawsuit Following YouTube Scandal
- Logan Paul is being threatened with a lawsuit by Maverick Apparel for of his Maverick by Logan Paul gear. The company claims the YouTuber’s bad behavior, including his latest scandal after filming a dead body, is costing the brand millions. – TMZ
- Jojo Siwa made a promise to her fans’ parents about her YouTube channel! – Just Jared Jr
- Nicki Minaj and Nas are no more? – DListed
- Caitlyn Jenner just snapped! – TooFab
- Stephen Colbert gleefully read from this explosive book about the Trump administration! – Towleroad
- What did Camila Cabello say about Fifth Harmony? – J-14
