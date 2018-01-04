Top Stories
Thu, 04 January 2018 at 4:43 pm

Logan Paul Threatened With Lawsuit Following YouTube Scandal

Logan Paul Threatened With Lawsuit Following YouTube Scandal
  • Logan Paul is being threatened with a lawsuit by Maverick Apparel for of his Maverick by Logan Paul gear. The company claims the YouTuber’s bad behavior, including his latest scandal after filming a dead body, is costing the brand millions. – TMZ
  • Jojo Siwa made a promise to her fans’ parents about her YouTube channel! – Just Jared Jr
  • Nicki Minaj and Nas are no more? – DListed
  • Caitlyn Jenner just snapped! – TooFab
  • Stephen Colbert gleefully read from this explosive book about the Trump administration! – Towleroad
  • What did Camila Cabello say about Fifth Harmony? – J-14
Photos: Getty Images
  • A fire started at Hillary & Bill Clinton's Chappaqua house - TMZ
  • Troian Bellisario will be directing an upcoming episode of Famous in Love - Just Jared Jr
  • Caitlyn Jenner snaps at Piers Morgan over her physique - TooFab
  • ABC just cancelled their Rolling Stone 50th Anniversary special - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Nina Dobrev is facing one of her biggest fears - Just Jared Jr
