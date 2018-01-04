Madonna Is Kicking Off 2018 With a Challenge!

Madonna is ready to start the New Year on the right foot – and she wants you to join in her revolution of love!

The “Express Yourself” pop icon unveiled her charitable plans for Malawi early on Thursday morning (January 4) on her Instagram.

“Let’s start 2018 off right! 🎉🌈💕! I’m challenging you all to stand up, come together and BE the CHANGE you want to SEE in the World! 🌍 ♥️🌍!” she wrote.

“This year we’ll begin by building 4 brand new schools in the Kasungu District of #Malawi 🇲🇼. with @RaisingMalawi and @buildOn!! That’s 14 schools in total that will help thousands of kids get the education they so rightfully deserve! 📚📚📚Now is the time! Join the #revolutionoflove!”

