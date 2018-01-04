Top Stories
Here's Everything Khloe Kardashian Was Asked About Kylie Jenner's Pregnancy!

Here's Everything Khloe Kardashian Was Asked About Kylie Jenner's Pregnancy!

Justin Bieber Shows Off His Buff Body After Pilates Session With Selena Gomez!

Justin Bieber Shows Off His Buff Body After Pilates Session With Selena Gomez!

Ellen Page Is Married to Emma Portner!

Ellen Page Is Married to Emma Portner!

Do Paris Hilton &amp; Cardi B Have the Same Engagement Ring?

Do Paris Hilton & Cardi B Have the Same Engagement Ring?

Thu, 04 January 2018 at 12:56 am

Madonna Is Kicking Off 2018 With a Challenge!

Madonna Is Kicking Off 2018 With a Challenge!

Madonna is ready to start the New Year on the right foot – and she wants you to join in her revolution of love!

The “Express Yourself” pop icon unveiled her charitable plans for Malawi early on Thursday morning (January 4) on her Instagram.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Madonna

“Let’s start 2018 off right! 🎉🌈💕! I’m challenging you all to stand up, come together and BE the CHANGE you want to SEE in the World! 🌍 ♥️🌍!” she wrote.

“This year we’ll begin by building 4 brand new schools in the Kasungu District of #Malawi 🇲🇼. with @RaisingMalawi and @buildOn!! That’s 14 schools in total that will help thousands of kids get the education they so rightfully deserve! 📚📚📚Now is the time! Join the #revolutionoflove!”

Check out Madonna‘s post below.

A post shared by Madonna (@madonna) on

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: Madonna

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • A fire started at Hillary & Bill Clinton's Chappaqua house - TMZ
  • Troian Bellisario will be directing an upcoming episode of Famous in Love - Just Jared Jr
  • Caitlyn Jenner snaps at Piers Morgan over her physique - TooFab
  • ABC just cancelled their Rolling Stone 50th Anniversary special - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Nina Dobrev is facing one of her biggest fears - Just Jared Jr