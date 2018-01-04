Top Stories
Here's Everything Khloe Kardashian Was Asked About Kylie Jenner's Pregnancy!

Justin Bieber Shows Off His Buff Body After Pilates Session With Selena Gomez!

Ellen Page Is Married to Emma Portner!

Do Paris Hilton &amp; Cardi B Have the Same Engagement Ring?

Thu, 04 January 2018 at 8:22 am

Margot Robbie & Nicole Kidman Talk Acting & Hollywood in 'British Vogue'

Margot Robbie and Nicole Kidman take the cover of British Vogue‘s February 2018 issue, on newsstands this Friday.

Here’s what the two stars had to share with the mag:

Nicole, on opportunities in Hollywood: “I still feel like I’m the kid at drama school hoping to get a role. I always feel like I’m so fortunate and lucky to have the job. Part of my job now is to give back and help create opportunities for the next generation – particularly with female directors, because it is so imbalanced.”

Margot, on her acting career: “My family has no connection to the entertainment industry whatsoever, so when I started acting, everyone was like, ‘That’s fun, but when are you going to actually get a real job?’ And that went on for years. They’re impressed for five seconds, and then they’re, ‘So anyway, the dog threw up today.’”

See the full shoot in the February issue of British Vogue, on sale Friday. The Best Performances portfolio is co-produced with W magazine.
