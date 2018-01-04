Meghan Trainor Steals a Smooch From New Fiance Daryl Sabara!

Meghan Trainor and Daryl Sabara could not be more in love!

The 24-year-old “No” singer-songwriter and the 25-year-old actor were spotted happily shopping together while displaying some sweet PDA on Wednesday (January 3) in West Hollywood, Calif.

The two announced their engagement in late December.

The couple held hands while running across the street during their shopping trip. They’re so cute together!

Meghan recently played a game of “Never Have I Ever” alongside her The Four co-stars on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. Watch it now if you haven’t already!