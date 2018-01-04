Paris Hilton & Cardi B Are Rocking Very Similar Engagement Rings!

Paris Hilton and Cardi B have nearly identical flair on their fingers.

After fans noticed that Paris‘ estimated $2 million pear-shaped diamond ring that she got from Chris Zylka resembled Cardi‘s own that she received from Offset, Paris chimed in.

“Our future hubby’s obviously both have amazing & similar taste! Congrats @iamcardib & @OffsetYRN! #LuckyGirls #RingGoals,” she wrote on Twitter.

There are some subtler differences: Paris‘ ring is 20 carats, while Cardi‘s weighs in at 8 carats, according to People.

