Paris Hilton & Cardi B Are Rocking Very Similar Engagement Rings!
Paris Hilton and Cardi B have nearly identical flair on their fingers.
After fans noticed that Paris‘ estimated $2 million pear-shaped diamond ring that she got from Chris Zylka resembled Cardi‘s own that she received from Offset, Paris chimed in.
“Our future hubby’s obviously both have amazing & similar taste! Congrats @iamcardib & @OffsetYRN! #LuckyGirls #RingGoals,” she wrote on Twitter.
There are some subtler differences: Paris‘ ring is 20 carats, while Cardi‘s weighs in at 8 carats, according to People.
Our future hubby's obviously both have amazing & similar taste!😍💎 Congrats @iamcardib & @OffsetYRN! #LuckyGirls 👑👑 #RingGoals 💍
— Paris Hilton (@ParisHilton) January 4, 2018