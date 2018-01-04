Top Stories
Here's Everything Khloe Kardashian Was Asked About Kylie Jenner's Pregnancy!

Here's Everything Khloe Kardashian Was Asked About Kylie Jenner's Pregnancy!

Justin Bieber Shows Off His Buff Body After Pilates Session With Selena Gomez!

Justin Bieber Shows Off His Buff Body After Pilates Session With Selena Gomez!

Ellen Page Is Married to Emma Portner!

Ellen Page Is Married to Emma Portner!

Do Paris Hilton &amp; Cardi B Have the Same Engagement Ring?

Do Paris Hilton & Cardi B Have the Same Engagement Ring?

Thu, 04 January 2018 at 1:21 am

Paris Hilton & Cardi B Are Rocking Very Similar Engagement Rings!

Paris Hilton & Cardi B Are Rocking Very Similar Engagement Rings!

Paris Hilton and Cardi B have nearly identical flair on their fingers.

After fans noticed that Paris‘ estimated $2 million pear-shaped diamond ring that she got from Chris Zylka resembled Cardi‘s own that she received from Offset, Paris chimed in.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Paris Hilton

“Our future hubby’s obviously both have amazing & similar taste! Congrats @iamcardib & @OffsetYRN! #LuckyGirls #RingGoals,” she wrote on Twitter.

There are some subtler differences: Paris‘ ring is 20 carats, while Cardi‘s weighs in at 8 carats, according to People.

Check out Paris‘ tweet below!
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: Cardi B, Paris Hilton

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • A fire started at Hillary & Bill Clinton's Chappaqua house - TMZ
  • Troian Bellisario will be directing an upcoming episode of Famous in Love - Just Jared Jr
  • Caitlyn Jenner snaps at Piers Morgan over her physique - TooFab
  • ABC just cancelled their Rolling Stone 50th Anniversary special - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Nina Dobrev is facing one of her biggest fears - Just Jared Jr